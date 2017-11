Ever since the Iphone X’s release, there’s been an ever present problem at times with the phone’s face recognition. This is just one of those perfect examples.

In this video, ten year old Ammar Malik unlocks his mother’s new iPhone X. A technology that Apple claims offers users a 1 in 1,000,000 chance that someone else in the general population will be able to break through.

Looks like Apple might want to re-think this one.

-source via mashable.com