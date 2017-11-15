Nicki Minaj Attempts To “Break The Internet” With NSFW Paper Magazine Cover

We all remember Kim Kardashian’s notorious cover shoot for Paper Magazine.

In case y’all forgot:

Well, it’s safe to say that Nicki Minaj has completely raised the bar. In her attempt to #BreakTheInternet, Minaj posed on the cover of Paper, with the hope of “Breaking the Internet,” and after weeks of teasing us, the cover was revealed, and if this doesn’t break the internet we won’t know what will!

Check out the NSFW cover below!

The full issue of Paper Magazine will be released later today!

Via High Snobiety