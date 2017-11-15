Pope Francis Is Presented with a Special Edition Lamborghini

Luxury car maker Lamborghini has presented Pope Francis with a one-of-a-kind special edition car. The Lamborghini Huracan is all white and comes with yellow-gold detailing. Of course, the car received a papal blessing as soon as Pope Francis saw it, so it’s blessed and ready to drive! But the Pope has decided to auction the car off through Sotheby’s, with part of proceeds expected to go to rebuilding Christian communities devastated in Iraq by the Islamic State group.

The Lamborghini Huracan has a typical base price of $200,000 and is expected to auction off for far more given the special edition. Looks like the Pope’s popemobile is here to stay.

In the market for a blessed Lamborghini?