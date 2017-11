Sybil’s Celebrity Smackdown- 11.14.17

We get your mornings started off right every day at 8am with Sybil’s Celebrity Smackdown. Battle our Hollywood whiz in a pop culture challenge for your chance to win $100 from Sybil’s bank account! You’ll walk away with a prize just for playing.

1. EMINEM HASN’T RELEASED A NEW ALBUM SINCE 2010. THE FIRST SINGLE FROM HIS UPCOMING RECORD JUST CAME OUT LAST FRIDAY AND FEATURES WHICH FORMER MEMBER OF DESTINY’S CHILD? Beyoncé

2. LEONARDO DICAPRIO JUST CELEBRATED HIS 43RD BIRTHDAY OVER THE WEEKEND. WHAT 2013 MOVIE DID HE STAR AS STOCK BROKER JORDAN BELFORT? The Wolf of Wall Street

3. A WATERCOLOR PAINTING BY BRITNEY SPEARS SOLD FOR $10,000 AT A CHARITY AUCTION BENEFITING THE LAS VEGAS MASSACRE MEMORIAL. WHAT WAS THE NAME OF HER DEBUT SINGLE FROM 1998? “(Hit Me) Baby One More Time”

4. SEASON 5 OF HGTV’S FIXER UPPER PREMIERES AT THE END OF THIS MONTH. WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE SHOW’S MALE STAR WHO JUST SHAVED HIS HEAD FOR CHARITY? Chip Gaines

5. TAYLOR SWIFT HAS CONFIRMED RYAN REYNOLDS AND BLAKE LIVELY’S BABY IS THE VOICE IN THE INTRO TO HER SONG “GORGEOUS”. WHAT MARVEL COMIC BOOK CHARACTER HAS RYAN REYNOLDS PORTRAYED? Deadpool

