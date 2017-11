Sybil’s Celebrity Smackdown- 11.15.17

We get your mornings started off right every day at 8am with Sybil’s Celebrity Smackdown. Battle our Hollywood whiz in a pop culture challenge for your chance to win $100 from Sybil’s bank account! You’ll walk away with a prize just for playing.

Sybil’s Current Record: 3-0.

How did you fare with today’s questions?

1. TAYLOR SWIFT JUST RELEASED HER NEW ALBUM REPUTATION. WHAT WAS THE NAME OF HER PREVIOUS ALBUM, WHICH CAME OUT IN 2014? 1989

2. KIM KARDASHIAN AND HER DAUGHTER NORTH WEST WENT BACKSTAGE TO HANG WITH KATY PERRY FRIDAY NIGHT IN LA. WHO IS NORTH’S DAD? KANYE WEST

3. BOB SAGET HAS DEFENDED MARY KATE AND ASHLEY OLSON’S DECISION NOT TO APPEAR ON “FULLER HOUSE.” WHAT IS THE NAME OF BOB SAGET’S CHARACTER ON THE SERIES? DANNY TANNER

4. RYAN GOSLING JUST TURNED 37. IN WHICH MOVIE DID HE STAR AS NOAH CALHOUN? THE NOTEBOOK

5. AMERICAN IDOL‘S REBOOT PREMIERES IN MARCH ON ABC. THIS SINGER, WHO WON SEASON SIX OF THE SHOW, JUST ANNOUNCED SHE’S PREGNANT. JORDIN SPARKS

Thanks to Jill from Grapevine for playing! Click here for the previous day of Sybil’s Celebrity Smackdown.

Fast in the Morning is heard 5:30-10am CT on AMP 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Producer Luckey on Twitter or Instagram.