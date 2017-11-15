‘Titanic’ Headed Back To Movie Theaters This December

On December 19th ‘Titanic’ turns 20 years old, and to celebrate Paramount is bringing the film back to theaters.

US News is reporting that AMC Theaters will be showing a re-mastered version of the film at select theaters nationwide starting December 1st. Director James Cameron has said this is the best looking ‘Titanic’ ever.

You can get your tickets to the film that grossed over $2 billion at the box office and won 11 academy awards starting today on AMC’s website right. Get your tickets now right HERE.

It looks like several AMC theaters in the area will be airing the film including AMC Northpark, AMC Firewheel, AMC Stonebriar, AMC Grapevine Mills, AMC Eastchase 9, AMC CLASSIC Irving 10, and several others.

According to Box Office Mojo, Titanic currently sits number 2 and number 3 at the worldwide and domestic box office gross respectively.

