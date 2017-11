If you’ve ever wanted to date a turkey, now’s your chance! Why? Because the internet has given us a plethora of dirty turkey pick up lines.

For the most part, these are pretty dirty. In fact, a few of these lines may make you feel differently about turkey. You could potentially find yourself blushing at the Thanksgiving table.

So here it goes, the best of the best #TurkeyPickUpLines…

I know a sweet place where we can go pluck. — Mrs. Jenzy Jen Jenzinita McJenFace GonnaKickYerAss (@47young1) November 15, 2017

That's not a third drumstick#TurkeyPickUpLines — 👻✊Seth-sy MFer, Shakin' That Azz👻✊ (@SethFromThe716) November 15, 2017

I will give you the thyme of your life #TurkeyPickUpLines — Jay (@notobald) November 15, 2017

Sorry I'm a little dry tonight #TurkeyPickUpLines — Nate Churchill (@Nate_Churchill_) November 15, 2017

I want to pour my gravy all over your breasts.#TurkeyPickUpLines — Amy Bowden (@ogamyb) November 15, 2017

Heeeyyy you wanna join in a TurDuckin #TurkeyPickUpLines — sunflowergirl75 (@sunflowgirl1975) November 15, 2017

Anyone else going vegetarian this Thanksgiving?