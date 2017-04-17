AMP 103.7’s “CBS Radio’s SPF 2017″ Giveaway

SPF is back and Bigger than ever!

CBS Radio presents SPF Weekend live from the Las Vegas Strip!

We’re doubling down with not 1 but 2 nights of incredible music!

Friday, May 19th: Starring Linkin Park! An Exclusive “One More Light” album release party from the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Saturday, May 20th: Party by the pool under the stars with musci superstars DNCE, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Niaal Horna, and Post Malone!

Trip includes:

ROUNDTRIP AIRFARE FOR YOU AND A FRIEND

CRASH AT THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS

2 TICKETS TO KICK OFF THE WEEKEND WITH LINKIN PARK

2 TICKETS TO PARTY AT THE POOL

