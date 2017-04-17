AMP 103.7’s Circus 1903 Giveaway

Tell us below why your little one deserves to be honorary ringmaster of Circus 1903 for the night of May 24th!

One lucky winner will be chosen, and will also receive a family 4-pack of passes to the show on May 24th AND will be introduced at the beginning of the show by Circus 1903’s “Willy”!

Discover the golden age of circus this summer as CIRCUS 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus puts Elephants back in the ring with sensational puppetry! CIRCUS 1903 – THE GOLDEN AGE OF CIRCUS is presented by Dallas Summer Musicals May 23-June 4, 2017 at Music Hall at Fair Park.

Visit DallasSummerMusicals.org for more info and to purchase your tickets!