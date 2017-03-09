AMP 103.7’s Dave Chappelle Giveaway

Due to popular demand, Dave Chappelle has announced a second show in DFW!

Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the legendary comedian when he plays at the Irving Music Factory on August 31st! This is Dave Chappelle’s first tour in 10 years and the first show has already sold out. Hilarity (and controversy) is promised to ensue, and tickets will surely sell out fast once again, so register right now to win!

Tickets to the new show-date go on sale Friday, April 21st at Ticketmaster.com OR click HERE and use presale code AMP to purchase on Thursday April 20th from 10a-10p.