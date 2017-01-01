AMP 103.7’s Spring Break Out
The weather is heating up… and now, so are your Spring Break plans! AMP 103.7 is giving you the chance to see some of the hottest young stars around: Austin Mahone, Aaron Carter, Olivia Holt, Daniel Skye and Los 5—all on one stage.
Spend your epic Spring Break weekend with us at the Six Flags Over Texas Music Mill in Arlington on March 18th for Spring Break Out! Be sure to keep it locked on AMP 103.7 each day and you could score tickets to the show along with passes to Six Flags.
CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets now and we’ll see you there!