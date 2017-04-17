AMP 1037 & Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Sponsored Post

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is the North Texas tradition that is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century-sytle set in the days of King Henry VIII!

Here you will discover the 35-acre (re-created) English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII and his royal court with a festival of Entertainment, Artisans, Food, and Frivolity in honor of his daughter, Princess Mary.

Enjoy full combat jousting and birds of prey exhibitions; a human chess match, the Mermaid Lagoon, 24 stages of non-stop Renaissance entertainment and our performing company of over 160. Discover 200 shoppes of exquisite crafts and amazing artisan demonstrations. Experience knighting ceremonies, a grande parade, renaissance rides, games of skill and much more.

Each weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events!

So, step back in time, for the time of your live!

