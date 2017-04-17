Scarborough “Legends of The Sea” Web Contest

Register below for your family 4-pack of tickets to the Scarborough Renaissance Festival AND qualify to win a 2-night stay at Moody Gardens in Galveston!

Make sure you make it to Legends of the Sea weekend at SRF, happening May 20-21, where there will be a children’s costume contest, children’s pirate initiation ceremony and pirate games all weekend long! The Grand Prize winner will also take in more “legends of the sea” in Galveston with a trip to Moody Gardens!

Get more info to Scarborough Renaissance Festival by clicking HERE (srfestival.com).

