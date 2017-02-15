AMP's twenty one pilots Themed Studio Prank

AMP's twenty one pilots Themed Studio PrankThe men of AMP 1037 were inspired by twenty one pilots accepting their GRAMMY in their underwear and decided to pull a little prank!

Fast In The Morning Play Laser Tag with DNCEFast In The Morning Play Laser Tag with DNCE at Main Event

Sabrina Carpenter InterviewSabrina talks about her obsession with chocolate cake, and the good and bad side of having millions of Instagram followers.

Santa And Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastThe chilly air stays until a warmup Sunday.

The 1975: "We Just Rip People Off That's All That It Is"The 1975 's Matthew Healy had some honest things to say about pop culture, the group's sound, and how ALL art stems from imitation. Check out the full Q&A session with More Hits 103.7 and DFW Acura.

Dalton Rapattoni Q&A SessionDallas native and recording artist Dalton Rapattoni​ on everything from his American Idol experience, to Thanksgiving pie, and why jellyfish shouldn't even be considered animals (he kind of has a point).